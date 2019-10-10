|
|
|
Murray (St Boswells) Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on
Friday 27th September 2019,
Martin, aged 76,
beloved husband of Nora
and much loved by all the family.
A service will take place in
St Boswells Parish Church on
Thursday 17th October at 11.30am
followed by a committal at
Benrig Cemetery at 12.15pm to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK and Dementia UK.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019