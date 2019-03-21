Home

HUTCHISON MARK (Newtown St Boswells)
Peacefully at home on
12th March 2019,
surrounded by his family,
Mark Hutchison (Hutchison Carpets)
Beloved husband of Cheryl,
much loved dad to Sarah, Peter,
Hughie and Mark,
a much loved grandfather
and great grandfather.
Requiem Mass in
The Church of Our Lady and St Andrew Galashiels on Friday 22nd March
at 11am, interment thereafter
at Wairds Cemetery Melrose at 1.15pm. All friends are respectfully invited.
R.I.P.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019
