DICKSON Marion (Ann) (Galashiels, formerly Sandyknowe) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Sunday 13th October 2019,
Marion, aged 65 years,
beloved eldest daughter of Marion
and the late Jock, loving sister of Joan, Janice and Ewan, sister-in-law of Jock, Andrea and the late Rob and loving aunty to her family.
Funeral service at Earlston Parish Church on Thursday 24th October
at 1.00pm followed by interment in Earlston Cemetery at 1.30pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019