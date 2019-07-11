|
|
|
HALL Margit Irene
(née Carlsson) (Kelso, formerly of Göteborg)
Peacefully, at Kelso Hospital,
on 3rd July 2019, aged 94 years.
Wife of the late Brian Pennington
and latterly, the late Brian Hall,
loving mother of Robbie and the
late Christina, mother-in-law to
Helen, much loved nana of Kirsten,
Steven and Fiona and step-nana
to Keith and Richard.
Will be sorely missed by
her extended family in Sweden.
Funeral service at Kelso North Parish Church, on Wednesday, 24th July at 11.30am, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only.
