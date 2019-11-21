Home

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
15:00
Borders Crematorium
Melrose
Turnbull Margaret
(Galashiels) Peacefully and with dignity at the Margaret Kerr Unit on Thursday 14th November, 2019, Margaret (Madge), aged 88.
Beloved wife of the late Russell,
much loved mum of Dorothy, Sheila
and Elizabeth, a devoted granny,
great granny and a great great granny of the family.
Service will be held at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Tuesday 26th November at 3.00 pm.
To which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019
