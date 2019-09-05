Home

Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
13:15
St Mary of Wedale Parish Church Stow
Interment
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
14:00
Stow Cemetery
Notice Condolences

Margaret Robertson Notice
ROBERTSON Margaret
(Stow) Suddenly at Borders General Hospital
on 29th August 2019, Margaret Robertson (née Hermiston).
Beloved wife of the late Allan,
much loved mum to Johnnie
and Caroline and a loving granny.
Service in St Mary of Wedale Parish Church Stow on Monday 9th September at 1.15pm, interment thereafter at Stow Cemetery at 2pm.
All friends are respectfully invited.
No flowers please but donations if desired to MS Society Borders
and PND Borders.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
