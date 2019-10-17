Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Kerr

Notice Condolences

Margaret Kerr Notice
KERR Margaret
Selkirk At Borders General Hospital on 7th October 2019, Margaret aged 86 years,
wife of the late David, Mother of Kenneth, Patricia, Fiona, Alistair
and the late Lesley and Stepmother
to Graeme, and much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Service in Selkirk Parish Church on Wednesday 23rd October at 12:30pm followed by burial in
Shawfield Cemetery at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only, please, donations
if desired to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.