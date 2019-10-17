|
|
|
KERR Margaret
Selkirk At Borders General Hospital on 7th October 2019, Margaret aged 86 years,
wife of the late David, Mother of Kenneth, Patricia, Fiona, Alistair
and the late Lesley and Stepmother
to Graeme, and much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Service in Selkirk Parish Church on Wednesday 23rd October at 12:30pm followed by burial in
Shawfield Cemetery at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only, please, donations
if desired to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019