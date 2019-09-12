|
|
|
ALLAN Margaret
(Clovenfords) On 9th September 2019, Maggie,
loved and loving wife of Norrie and Mum of Dougal and Ross, loved Sister, Aunt and Great Aunt, lost her long fight with cancer in the Margaret Kerr Unit of Borders General Hospital.
Thanks to all the wonderful staff
in that Unit for their care and support.
Service at The Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Tuesday 17th September at 2:00pm to which all friends are invited to help celebrate her life.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK (Ovarian).
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019