Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00
Oliver & Sons
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:45
Castlewood Cemetery
MABON (Jedburgh) Peacefully at home on
Saturday 8th June 2019, Madge.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis, loving mam of Stewart, Keith, Fiona and
the late Bruce, and a dear granny,
great-granny and sister to Trish.
Service at Oliver & Sons Service
Room on Thursday 20th June 2019
at 11.00am with interment in
Castlewood Cemetery at 11.45am
to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made
in aid of Diabetes Borders Branch.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 13, 2019
