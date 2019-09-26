Resources More Obituaries for Lydia Hope Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lydia Hope

Notice Hope (Jedburgh) Helen, John, Susan and families

of the late Lydia would like to thank most sincerely all who sent cards

and flowers at this sad time and

attended Crailing Kirk and

Castlewood Cemetery.

A big thank you to Oliver & Sons for all the help and advice and Rev Sandy Young for a most comforting service.

Special thanks to Dr Robertson,

district nurses and carers who

helped to look after her so well.

Many thanks to all who donated

to the Marie Curie nurses.

The sum of £190

Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019