Hope (Jedburgh) Helen, John, Susan and families
of the late Lydia would like to thank most sincerely all who sent cards
and flowers at this sad time and
attended Crailing Kirk and
Castlewood Cemetery.
A big thank you to Oliver & Sons for all the help and advice and Rev Sandy Young for a most comforting service.
Special thanks to Dr Robertson,
district nurses and carers who
helped to look after her so well.
Many thanks to all who donated
to the Marie Curie nurses.
The sum of £190
will be passed onto them.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019
