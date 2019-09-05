Home

Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00
Crailing Kirk
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:15
Castlewood Cemetery
HOPE (Jedburgh) Peacefully at home on
Sunday 1st September 2019, Lydia, Allerley Crescent, Jedburgh,
beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Helen, John and Susan, doting and proud granny and
great-granny Lyd to her family.
Service at Crailing Kirk on Thursday 12th September 2019 at 11.00am with interment in Castlewood Cemetery at 12.15pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Flowers open.
Donations, if desired, may be made
in aid of Marie Curie Nurses.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
