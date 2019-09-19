|
|
|
SMITH Lily
(Melrose) Peacefully at Riverside Healthcare Centre, Selkirk on Wednesday 11th September 2019,
Lily, aged 90 years, dearly beloved
wife of the late Jim, dear mum of
Gordon and the late Pamela,
proud and loving granny of Barbara, Karen, Ben and Sam and great grandmother to her family.
Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Friday 20th September at 3.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Donations if desired will be
received on retiring from service for
the Macmillan Centre,
Borders General Hospital
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019