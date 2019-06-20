Home

Galashiels Fiona and Christopher would like to thank relatives and friends for their help and support during Lawson's illness and for the many expressions of sympathy received on their recent loss.
Special thanks to Ward 7 BGH,
Palliative care team and doctors and nurses at Galashiels Health Centre for their kind care and attention.
Thanks also to Stuart Allan for his uplifting words in celebration of Lawson's life and Co-op Funeralcare for their help with funeral arrangements. A collection raised £750 for Cancer Research and Macmillan Nurses
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 20, 2019
