ROBERTSON Kevin, Songhee, John and Sheila would like to thank all family and friends, former work and football colleagues for their tremendous support following the recent sad loss of Kenneth and for the many expressions of sympathy and cards received. Our sincerest thanks go to all the staff at BGH Cauldshiels, Riverside & Knowesouth Nursing Homes for their truly compassionate care over the last few years. We would also like to thank Rev Margaret Steele for comfort, visits and the service, as well as Elaine & Drummond of CR Low for all their kind support and attentive care during this difficult time. A total of £372 was donated at the service in aid of Dementia Care at the BGH for which the family extend their grateful thanks.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019