|
|
|
ROBERTSON Kenneth (Ken) David Died peacefully,
at Knowesouth Care Home,
on Sunday 13th October 2019,
beloved husband of Jennifer (Penny),
dear mother of Kevin and Michael,
mother-in-law to Song Hee Lee,
dearest grandpa to Rebekah,
brother to John, sister-in-law to Sheila
and loving uncle to Stephanie,
Vanessa, Stewart, & David,
brother-in-law to Tommy Main,
sister-in-law to Sue and loving uncle
to Franchesca, Fiona & William.
A celebration of Ken's life will be
held at Borders Crematorium on
Wednesday, 30th October, at 1pm
to which all family and friends are invited. No flowers please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019