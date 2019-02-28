|
|
|
MACKAY Kenneth (Ken)
(Clovenfords) Peacefully at Riverside Healthcare Centre, Selkirk on Wednesday 20th February, 2019, Ken, aged 76 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Fay,
dear father of Fiona and Duncan,
a dear father- in- law, grandfather and brother. Funeral service at Caddonfoot Church on Tuesday 5th March at
11.00am followed by interment in Caddonfoot New Cemetery at 12.00noon to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for the Macmillan Centre, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019
