SMITH Kathleen (Kate)
(Kelso) Peacefully at home on
July 21st 2019, Kate Smith,
of Roxburgh Street, Kelso.
Much loved wife of the late Michael, dear mother of David, Fiona and Kirsty and proud grandmother of Lewis, Angus, Blair, Anna, Ewan and Ally.
In memory of Kate, a service will be held at Legerwood Church
at a date still to be confirmed.
Please contact Kyle Bros. Funeral Directors for details on 01573 224660
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 25, 2019
