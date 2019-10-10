|
|
|
Ferko - Ross Kathleen
Galashiels Suddenly at
Borders General Hospital,
on Wednesday 2 October, 2019,
Kathleen (Kath), aged 64,
beloved partner of Harry,
loving mum of Victoria and Sonya,
a devoted nana and great nana of the family and a dear sister of Anne,
will be sadly missed.
Service will be held on
Friday 11th October,
at Borders Crematorium at 4.00pm.
To which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019