Brotherston Julie Dawn
(Harpertoun /
Kelso) Peacefully, at home with her family, on 17th October 2019,
aged 39 years.
Dearly loved partner of Brian,
devoted mum of Mason and Robyn, loving daughter and best friend of Caroline and the late Colin,
dear step-daughter to John,
a beautiful caring sister of Laura and Stuart and an amazing auntie, niece, grandaughter and friend to many.
A celebration of her life will be held at Kelso North Parish Church,
on Tuesday, 29th October, at 11.30am, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019