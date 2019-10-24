Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Brotherston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Brotherston

Notice Condolences

Julie Brotherston Notice
Brotherston Julie Dawn
(Harpertoun /
Kelso) Peacefully, at home with her family, on 17th October 2019,
aged 39 years.
Dearly loved partner of Brian,
devoted mum of Mason and Robyn, loving daughter and best friend of Caroline and the late Colin,
dear step-daughter to John,
a beautiful caring sister of Laura and Stuart and an amazing auntie, niece, grandaughter and friend to many.
A celebration of her life will be held at Kelso North Parish Church,
on Tuesday, 29th October, at 11.30am, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.