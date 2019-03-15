|
DOUGLAS Joseph Waldie
(Joe) - Selkirk Suddenly but peacefully at home on 11th March 2019, Joe, dearly loved husband of
the late Annie, much loved father of Linda, Margaret, Alister and Jimmy,
a much loved granddad
and great granddad.
Service in Selkirk Parish Church on Tuesday 26th March at 11am
followed by burial in Shawfield Cemetery at 11:45am to which all friends are welcome, family flowers only, please, donations if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019
