Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00
Selkirk Parish Church
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:45
Shawfield Cemetery
DOUGLAS Joseph Waldie
(Joe) - Selkirk Suddenly but peacefully at home on 11th March 2019, Joe, dearly loved husband of
the late Annie, much loved father of Linda, Margaret, Alister and Jimmy,
a much loved granddad
and great granddad.
Service in Selkirk Parish Church on Tuesday 26th March at 11am
followed by burial in Shawfield Cemetery at 11:45am to which all friends are welcome, family flowers only, please, donations if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019
