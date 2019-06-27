|
|
|
SHARP John Carnie
(Newtown
St. Boswells) Peacefully at
Galashiels Nursing Home on
Monday 24th June 2019, John,
aged 97 years, formerly of Monksford Court, Newtown St. Boswells,
beloved husband of the
late Elizabeth, loved father of Jean, Lorna and the late Eileen,
a dear father-in-law,
grandfather and great grandfather
to his family. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on
Thursday 4 th July at 2.00pm,
to which all friends are respectfully
invited. Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 27, 2019
