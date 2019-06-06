|
|
|
RENWICK John
(Kelso) John passed away at home, Camling, Legars, Kelso, on Sunday 26th May 2019.
He was the most dearly loved husband of Nita, much loved dad of Jill, Lucy, Anna and Bruce and loved and very proud grandad of Fabienne, Zara, Fletcher, Richie, Charlie and Harrison.
His funeral service will be held in
Stichill Parish Church,
on Friday, 7th June, at 12noon,
to be followed by burial in Hume
Churchyard. There will be a collection for Kelso Community Hospital and Marie Curie nurses who were
a great support to John.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 6, 2019
