Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Renwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Renwick

Notice Condolences

John Renwick Notice
RENWICK John
(Kelso) John passed away at home, Camling, Legars, Kelso, on Sunday 26th May 2019.
He was the most dearly loved husband of Nita, much loved dad of Jill, Lucy, Anna and Bruce and loved and very proud grandad of Fabienne, Zara, Fletcher, Richie, Charlie and Harrison.
His funeral service will be held in
Stichill Parish Church,
on Friday, 7th June, at 12noon,
to be followed by burial in Hume
Churchyard. There will be a collection for Kelso Community Hospital and Marie Curie nurses who were
a great support to John.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.