O'HARA John (Jackie) The family of the late
John (Jackie) O'Hara
wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Thanks to doctors and staff of
Wards 12 and 14 at Borders General Hospital, matron and staff of
Galashiels Nursing Home.
Also thanks to Father Nick Welsh for his comforting service and to Neil Kimber and the staff of The Co-op Funeralcare in Galashiels for funeral arrangements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 25, 2019