JEFFERSON John (Jack)
(Gattonside) Rita would like to thank family and friends for their loving support, many cards,
flowers and kind words received after the sad loss of Jack. Thanks to
Gill Coltman for her kindness and efficient way she conducted the service and to all who attended
Borders Crematorium and contributed so generously to the collection sum of
£414.00 for the Margaret Kerr Unit. Thanks also to Robbie and staff at Thomas Brown & Sons for their care, support and excellent
service during this time.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 18, 2019