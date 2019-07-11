Home

Jefferson John (Jack)
(Gattonside) Peacefully, at the
Margaret Kerr Unit on Friday 5th July 2019, Jack, aged 88 years,
dearly beloved husband of Rita,
brother of Graham and the late Cherry and caring brother-in-law
and uncle to the family.
Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Friday 12th July at 3.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired will
be received on retiring from service
for the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 11, 2019
