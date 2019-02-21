Home

HORN (Gattonside) Thyrza and family would like to thank
all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy shown to them after the sad loss of John. Thanks to Gill Coltman for her comforting service and to all who attended Borders Crematorium and contributed so generously to the retiring collection which shall be shared between the Critical Care Unit, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019
