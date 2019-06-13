|
|
|
HAVIS John James (Kelso, formerly Alnwick
and Newcastle)
At Borders General Hospital on
6th June 2019, after a short illness,
John James Havis, dearly loved and devoted husband of Doreen, much loved father of Chrissie and partner Nick, loving granddad of Emily, brother of Betty ,brother-in-law of John, and step-father of Michael.
Funeral service at Stichill Kirk, Stichill, near Kelso, TD5 7TB, on Wednesday 19th June at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Stichill Cemetery at 2.45pm to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired will be received on retiring from service for
The Stroke Unit,
Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 13, 2019
