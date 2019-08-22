|
ELLIOT John Michael M.B.E
(Town Yetholm) At Borders General Hospital,
on 18th August 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Winnie
(née Laidlaw), dear father of Michael, Jane and Lois, father-in-law to
Lillias, Jeremy and Garry
and loving grandad to
Rory, Juliet, Rachel and Jessica.
Private Cremation, followed by a service of thanksgiving at
Yetholm Parish Church, on
Wednesday 28th August, at 2.00pm,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019