Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Elliot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Elliot

Notice Condolences

John Elliot Notice
ELLIOT John Cranna
(Selkirk) At the Borders
General Hospital on
November 26th 2019,
beloved husband of the late Wilma, father of Lorne and Carma and loving grandfather of Rose, Katie, Robbie, Andrew, Peter, Issy and Eilidh.
Service in Selkirk Parish Church, on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 12.30pm, followed by burial in Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk at 1.15pm, to which all friends are welcome.
Family flowers only, please,
but donations, if desired,
to the RAF Benevolent Fund.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -