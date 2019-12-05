|
ELLIOT John Cranna
(Selkirk) At the Borders
General Hospital on
November 26th 2019,
beloved husband of the late Wilma, father of Lorne and Carma and loving grandfather of Rose, Katie, Robbie, Andrew, Peter, Issy and Eilidh.
Service in Selkirk Parish Church, on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 12.30pm, followed by burial in Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk at 1.15pm, to which all friends are welcome.
Family flowers only, please,
but donations, if desired,
to the RAF Benevolent Fund.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019