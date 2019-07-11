|
|
|
TODD (Kelso) Jock and Jackie would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their support and attendance at Linton Kirk and for the many cards, flowers and kind messages of sympathy received on their sad loss of Jocelyn. Sincere thanks to Revd. John Shields and church officials for their comforting service, to Dr Katie Cathrow and all staff at Kelso Hospital for the dedicated care Jocelyn received and to Kelso Rugby Club for catering.
Finally, many thanks to all who kindly donated £763.99 towards the ongoing work of Friends of Kelso Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 11, 2019