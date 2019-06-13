|
TODD Jocelyn
née Purves
(Blakelaw farm, Kelso) Peacefully, at Kelso Hospital, on Sunday, 9th June 2019, aged 73 years.
Jocelyn, beloved wife of Jock, treasured mother of Jackie and Margaret and the Late Ian and Diane, Daughter of Isa and dearly loved sister, much-adored granny to all her grandchildren. Will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Funeral service at Linton Kirk on Monday, 24th June 2019 at 11.00am
followed by interment at
Linton Cemetery, to which all family and friends are invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired towards
Friends of Kelso Hospital may be given.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 13, 2019
