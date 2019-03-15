|
|
|
THOMSON (Earlston) Isabella and family would like to thank all family and friends for the cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Jim. Special thanks to Earlston Medical Practice and Doctors and staff in Wards 4 and 6 at B.G.H for their care and attention. Thanks also to Jane Keir for her comforting service and to all who attended Borders Crematorium and contributed generously to the retiring collection sum of £177.11 for
The Margaret Kerr Unit , also to Thomas Brown & Sons for their compassion and professionalism.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More