Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:00
Borders Crematorium
DAVIDSON Jim
(Melrose) Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on Tuesday 27th August 2019, Jim,
aged 77 years, dearly beloved husband of Shona, much loved dad and step dad of Mark, Andrew, Caroline, Lucy, Andrew and Garry and a dear father-in-law and grandpa to his family.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium on
Friday 6th September at 2.00pm
to which all friends are
respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for Melrose Health Centre Community Care Team.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
