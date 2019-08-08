Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Cleghorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Cleghorn

Notice Condolences

Jim Cleghorn Notice
CLEGHORN Jim
(Lauder, formerly Jedburgh) Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr Unit on Wednesday
31st July 2019, Jim, aged 72 years,
dear partner of Patsy and loving husband of the late Marie,
much loved dad of Marie and James, father-in-law of Jim and Kathleen
and proud and loving papa of Lewis,
Mirren and Harris.
Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Friday 9th August
at 2.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Please wear something red in memory of Jim. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be
received on retiring from service
for the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.