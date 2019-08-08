|
|
|
CLEGHORN Jim
(Lauder, formerly Jedburgh) Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr Unit on Wednesday
31st July 2019, Jim, aged 72 years,
dear partner of Patsy and loving husband of the late Marie,
much loved dad of Marie and James, father-in-law of Jim and Kathleen
and proud and loving papa of Lewis,
Mirren and Harris.
Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Friday 9th August
at 2.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Please wear something red in memory of Jim. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be
received on retiring from service
for the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019