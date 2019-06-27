|
Crozier Jessie Lawson
nee Borthwick
Following a long illness peacefully at Hawick Community Hospital on 18th June 2019, aged 80.
Jessie, beloved wife of the late Tommy Crozier, a beautiful brave mother of Kathleen, Andrew and Evelyn, loved mother in law of Colin and Deborah, loved granny of Stephen, Andrea, Connor, Douglas and Jessica, loved great granny of Skye, loved sister and sister in law, loved aunt, cousin and beloved friend to many.
In respect of Jessie's wishes, her body is bequeathed to medical science.
A celebration of Jessie's life will be held in Hawick Masonic Lodge 424 at 2pm on 28th June 2019.
All family and friends are welcome. Donations, if so desired,
to Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 27, 2019
