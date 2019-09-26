Home

LOVETT Jennifer
(Wark-on-Tweed) Peacefully at the Borders General Hospital, Melrose on
14th September aged 78 years after a long illness borne with great courage.
A special aunt and great aunt much loved by all her family.
Private burial, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at
St. Cuthbert's Church, Carham on Thursday 3rd October at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Great North Air Ambulance Service c/o
John Abercrombie (FD),
Holmlea, Crookham,
Cornhill-on-Tweed, TD12 4SY.
Tel. 01890 820346.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019
