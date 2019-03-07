|
|
|
FRASER Jeana Forbes
(nee MacLennan)
(Melrose, formerly North Berwick) Peacefully at home in Melrose surrounded by her family on
Monday 4th March 2019, Jeana,
dearly beloved wife of the late Alastair, loving mum of Allida and dearly loved granny and great granny to her family.
Funeral service at Holy Trinity Church, Melrose on Thursday 14th March at 11.00am, followed by interment in
Holy Trinity Cemetery at 11.45am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, will be
received on retiring from
service for Holy Trinity Church.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More