WALLEY Jean
(Kelso) Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on 23rd May 2019, aged 68 years.
Dearly loved wife of Peter, loving mum and best friend of Darren, Zena and the late Victoria, daughter of Eunice and the late Albert Hollings and cherished gran of Monica, Lewis, James and Amy.
Funeral service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Friday, 31st May, at 2.00pm, to which all friends
are welcome. No flowers please, donations, if desired to
Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Southern Reporter on May 30, 2019
