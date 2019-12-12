Home

TURNBULL Peacefully at the
Borders General Hospital on
Thursday 5th December 2019.
Jean, loving wife of Peter, mother of Ian, mother-in-law of Patricia and a much loved grandmother,
great-grandmother and
great-great-grandmother.
Sadly missed by all.
Committal at Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 1pm, with Memorial Service at Wilton Parish Church at 2pm,
to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made in aid of BGH Chest Heart & Stroke Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019
