Stewart (Kelso) Rosemary and Elaine
and family of
the late Jean Stewart,
would like to express their
heartfelt thanks to all family, friends
and neighbours for their support and
kind messages of sympathy received.
Special thanks to everyone at
Kelso Health Centre, Kelso Hospital
and the carers at Nightingales for their
loving care and to Rev John Shields
for his comforting service.
Thanks also to all who kindly
contributed towards the
Friends of Kelso Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019
