Stewart Jean
(Kelso) Peacefully, at Kelso Hospital, on 2nd October 2019,
aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tommy,
loving mum of Rosemary and Elaine, mother-in-law to Eric (Deceased) and Neil, much loved granny of Lynsey, Stuart, Leanne and Gareth and gg to Aiden and Isabella.
Funeral service at Kelso North Parish Church, on Friday, 18th October, at 12.00 noon, to which all friends are welcome, interment thereafter at Rosebank Cemetery, Coldstream Road, Kelso, at 12.55pm. Family flowers only.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019