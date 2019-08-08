|
|
|
OLIVER Jean
(Kelso) Shirley, Hazel and Eric
would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for cards, flowers and messages of sympathy received during their recent bereavement. Thanks to the
Rev Sandy Young for his most comforting service and to
David and staff at Kyle Bros
for funeral arrangements.
Thanks to all who attended
Sprouston Church, where the retiring collection raised £500.00 which is to be shared between 'Kelso Lunch Club' and 'Sprouston Friday Club'.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019