|
|
|
OLIVER
(née Lunam)
Jean
(Kelso) Peacefully, at the
Borders General Hospital,
on Monday, 15th July 2019, after
a short illness, aged 92 years,
Jean, much loved wife
of the Late Robert (Ted),
dear mother of
Shirley, Hazel and Eric and
mother-in-law to Bill,
Yvonne and the Late Jack.
Very much-loved granny Jean
to her 7 grandchildren and
her 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral service at
Sprouston Church, on Monday
22nd July, at 11.00am, followed by
interment in Rosebank Cemetery,
Kelso at 12.00noon, to which
all family and friends are invited.
Family flowers only.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 18, 2019