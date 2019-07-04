|
LAUDER Jeanie Margaret (Coldstream) Sadly passed away at
The Knoll Hospital, Duns,
on Monday, 24th June 2019,
aged 79 years.
Jean (née McKay), devoted wife of the late Bill, adored and loving mum of Alison, Judith, Hugh, Ronald and the late William. Much loved and cherished nan and great-nanny.
Funeral service to be held at
Coldstream Parish Church, on Wednesday, 10th July, at 12.00 noon,
to which all friends are welcome, interment thereafter at
Rosebank Cemetery, Coldstream Road, Kelso at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 4, 2019