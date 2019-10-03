|
LAING Janet Sheila
(née Patterson)
(Hume) On Friday, 27th September 2019 surrounded by her family, Sheila, much loved wife of Laurence and proud mum of Gordon, Stuart and Douglas. An adored granny, mother in law, sister, cousin and auntie and a dear friend to many. All invited to join the family to celebrate Sheila's life at 12.00 noon, on Friday, 11th October, at Kelso Old Parish Church, followed by interment at Ferneyhill Cemetery, Kelso.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019