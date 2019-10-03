|
|
|
HEDLEY Janet (Selkirk) Peacefully at Riverside Healthcare Centre, Selkirk after a long illness on
Sunday 29th September 2019, Janet, aged 84 years, dearly beloved wife of Peter, dear mother of Bill,
mother-in-law of Doreen,
proud and loving granny of Linda and Debbie and their partners Mark and Darren and great granny of Sophie, Jake, Jamie and Emma.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th October at 12.00 noon,
to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for the
Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019