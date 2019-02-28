Home

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00
Borders Crematorium
Melrose
James Wilkinson

WILKINSON James
(Kelso) Peacefully, at the
Borders General Hospital, on Monday, 18th February 2019,
James, beloved partner of Mary, and much-loved father of
Paul, Wayne and Shaun.
Funeral service at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose on
Tuesday 5th March, at 12.00 noon, to which all family and friends are invited.
Family flowers only, donations are welcome in aid of
Alzheimer's Research.
The family wish to sincerely thank all the staff at Borders General Hospital
for all their care.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019
