|
|
|
RUNCIMAN James (Tim) (Lauder,
formerly Allanshaws)
On 15th March 2019, Tim, aged 84 years, passed away peacefully in the care of Murray House, Kelso, beloved husband of the late Kath, much loved dad of Jimmy, Stewart, Roderick and Douglas, a dear father-in-law and proud papa of his nine grandchildren and great granddaughter.
The end of an era.
Interment in Lauder Cemetery on Tuesday 26th March at 10.00am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Melrose Parish Church at 12.00noon to which all friends are respectfully invited to both services.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be received
on retiring from service for
Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More