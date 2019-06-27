Home

HUNTER James (Jimmie)
(Earlston) Peacefully at home in Earlston, surrounded by his family on Friday 21st June, 2019,
Jimmie, aged 91 years,
dearly beloved husband of Ena, loving dad of Moira, Helen and the late Graham, a dear father-in-law and proud and loving papa to his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 11.00 a.m. to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 27, 2019
