Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
13:00
Borders Crematorium
Melrose
Notice Condolences

James Brown Notice
BROWN James (Jimmy)
(Kelso) Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on
19th March 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Christine,
dad to Gordon and Heather,
father-in-law of Julia and Phil,
a much loved grandad of Craig,
Scott, Cameron, Stacey and Liam
and great-grandad of Leon and
brother of Crawford, Dick,
Margaret and the late Robert.
Funeral service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on
Thursday, 28th March, at 1.00pm,
to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019
